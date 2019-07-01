1h ago
Duchene joins Preds on seven-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
Sabres acquire Vesey from Rangers
The Nashville Predators have signed forward Matt Duchene to a seven-year, $56 million contract according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
The deal includes $28 million in signing bonus money and has a seven-team no-trade clause in the last three seasons of his contract.
The 28-year-old scored 31 goals and recorded 60 points for the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets this past season.
Duchene was the subject of trade rumors all season right until the day he was moved by the Senators to Columbus in exchange for Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson and two draft picks.
He is coming off of a five-year, $30 million contract.
The Canadian has 232 goals and 547 points in 727 career NHL games.