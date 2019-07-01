The Nashville Predators have signed forward Matt Duchene to a seven-year, $56 million contract according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Duchene contract with Preds includes $28 million in signing bonus money. Year by year total: $10 mil, $8 mil, $10mil, $8mil, $9 mil, $6 mil, $5 mil. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2019

Duchene has a 7-team No-trade clause the last three seasons of the contract https://t.co/qFc11xkRHM — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

The deal includes $28 million in signing bonus money and has a seven-team no-trade clause in the last three seasons of his contract.

The 28-year-old scored 31 goals and recorded 60 points for the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets this past season.

Duchene was the subject of trade rumors all season right until the day he was moved by the Senators to Columbus in exchange for Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson and two draft picks.

He is coming off of a five-year, $30 million contract.

The Canadian has 232 goals and 547 points in 727 career NHL games.