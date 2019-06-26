What does future hold for Simmonds and Duchene?

Star forward Matt Duchene, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, is expected to meet with the Predators in Nashville on Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 28-year-old scored 31 goals and recorded 70 points for the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets this past season.

Duchene was the subject of trade rumors all season right until the day he was moved by the Senators to Columbus in exchange for Vitaly Abramov, Jonathan Davidsson and two draft picks.

He is coming off of a five-year $30 million contract.

The Canadian has 232 goals and 547 points in 727 career NHL games.

San Jose Sharks forward Joe Pavelski will also become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and meet with the Dallas Stars as well as Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, according to LeBrun. The 34-year-old has talked with several tams over the phone as well.

In fact Pavelski after meeting with the Stars this morning is already in Tampa tonight meeting with the Lightning. There’s potential for a third team visit, I don’t know which team. Plus he’s talked with several teams on the phone this week https://t.co/lvSwbEO3RD — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2019

Pavelski scored 38 goals and added 26 assists over 75 games with the Sharks in 2018-19. He has spent his entire 13-year career in San Jose after being drafted by the franchise in the seventh round back in 2003.