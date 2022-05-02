Dunstone to skip new Manitoba-based team next season

After spending the last five seasons in Saskatchewan, Matt Dunstone is returning to the province where he captured two Canadian junior titles.

The 26-year-old Dunstone will skip a new Manitoba-based team in 2022-23 featuring third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Lott and lead Ryan Harnden.

Ready to rock the house!

Meet your new Team Dunstone.



Ryan Harnden 🥌 Lead

Colton Lott 🥌 Second

B.J. Neufeld 🥌 Third

Matt Dunstone 🥌 Skip

#TeamDunstone#Manitoba#Manitobaproud pic.twitter.com/ZU7HlF8T1X — Team Dunstone (@TeamMDunstone) May 2, 2022

Dunstone is a native of Winnipeg and currently lives in British Columbia while Neufeld and Lott both live in the prairie province. Harnden, formerly of Team Brad Jacobs, lives in Ontario and will be the team import.

Neufeld has spent the last quadrennial with Team Kevin Koe. Lott and Dunstone were junior teammates, winning Canadian titles in 2013 and 2016.

Dunstone has led his Saskatchewan rink to three straight Brier appearances, earning bronze in 2020 and 2021.