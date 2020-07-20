Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi was on the ice Monday for the first time since Phase 3 began.

The team said last week when training camp began that both sides would wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he would join his teammates. Domi has Type 1 diabetes, and both parties agreed on the waiting period before making a call on whether he would return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He had a lot to figure out and he did... everyone’s pretty fired up about (Domi being here),” Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling said Monday.

Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games this season. Prior to practice on Monday, he worked on the second power play unit with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan ‪Weal, Joel Armia and Jeff ‪Petry.

#Habs Julien says Domi looked pretty good, considering the situation he was in, jumping straight into week 2 of training camp — pace of practice was a challenge for Domi but he’ll get better over the next 10 days. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 20, 2020

The team used the following lines during practice on Monday:

Tatar - Weal - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Hudon - Evans - Weise

Dauphin - Domi - Belzile

Chiarot - Weber

Olofsson - Petry

Juulsen/Brook - Folin

Price

Lindgren

McNiven

The Canadiens will play an exhibition game next Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their best-of-five play-in series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.