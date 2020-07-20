3h ago
Domi joins Canadiens for practice
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi was on the ice Monday for the first time since Phase 3 began. The team said last week when training camp began that both sides would wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he would join his teammates.
The team said last week when training camp began that both sides would wait seven to 10 days before deciding if he would join his teammates. Domi has Type 1 diabetes, and both parties agreed on the waiting period before making a call on whether he would return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He had a lot to figure out and he did... everyone’s pretty fired up about (Domi being here),” Canadiens forward Ryan Poehling said Monday.
Domi had 17 goals and 27 assists in 71 games this season. Prior to practice on Monday, he worked on the second power play unit with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Weal, Joel Armia and Jeff Petry.
The team used the following lines during practice on Monday:
Tatar - Weal - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Hudon - Evans - Weise
Dauphin - Domi - Belzile
Chiarot - Weber
Olofsson - Petry
Juulsen/Brook - Folin
Price
Lindgren
McNiven
The Canadiens will play an exhibition game next Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their best-of-five play-in series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.