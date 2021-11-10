Holloway wants to be on the UFC Mount Rushmore at the end of his career

The last time Max Holloway was in a UFC Octagon he produced a multiple record-setting victory over Calvin Kattar on Fight Island in January.

The former featherweight champion reset the marks for significant and total strikes landed and thrown in a single fight, among other records, on his way to a one-sided, unanimous decision victory in the main event bout.

Holloway will once again be in the main event on Saturday, this time in Las Vegas, as he faces 29-year-old Yair Rodriguez of Mexico.

Rodriguez is also no stranger to creating a highlight or collecting a performance bonus and Holloway is fired up for what his opponent brings to the table.

“Yair is super unorthodox, he’s super explosive, he does a lot of spinning stuff,” Holloway told TSN. “These kinds of fights excite me, I can’t wait.”

Holloway, who will turn 30 on Dec. 4, has accomplished a lot in his UFC career, including winning the interim featherweight title, becoming the undisputed champion and then successfully defending the belt three times.

The Waianae, Hawaii native plans to leave the end point of his career in the hands of his team and concentrate on doing what he does best as often as he can.

“My business partner and my coaches have a timeline for me, that’s why I’m trying to fight as much as I possibly can,” said Holloway. “I don’t know the timeline, so I’m just trying to stay busy, every shot that I get.”

Holloway may not know when it’s all going to end, but when it does, he plans to have his name said alongside the best to ever compete in the sport.

“At the end of the day, I want to be etched on the MMA Mount Rushmore, next to the Khabibs, next to GSP, next to Anderson Silva, I want to get my face up there,” said Holloway. “There’s a lot more to be done, when it’s all said and done a want to hold a lot of stats, I want to hold a lot of things so it’s undeniable.”

Prior to his victory over Kattar, Holloway dropped the belt and then a rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a close unanimous decision and an even closer split decision respectfully.

Holloway has moved past worrying if he was robbed on the cards in those title matches.

“It is what it is, I’m not going to cry over spilled milk,” said Holloway. “They happened, things happen for a reason I believe and we’re on to the next. People are going to have their opinions on the fight, but the only thing that matters is the three people sitting Octagon side that judge the fight, so I move on – that’s all you can do.”

There are some intriguing possibilities for Holloway beyond Saturday’s marquee match including a third fight against Volkanovski or a possible high-profile rematch against a current champ or a former double champ.

“I’ve got five title wins, I would like my sixth title win to be against Alex, but we sat down with the UFC, we discussed some stuff and I have a win over the 155-pound champ (Charles Oliveira) right now,” said Holloway. “I’m on a very short list for Conor McGregor and I’m the best boxer in the UFC baby, so anything can happen. First things first, we’ve got Yair on Saturday, that’s not a guy to take lightly and I can’t wait to get it done.”