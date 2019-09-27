Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced that right-hander Max Scherzer will start the National League Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

Martinez added that starters Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin will also be available out of the bullpen.

The Nationals are locked in to one of the NL's two Wild Card spots and hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, who occupy the second spot. Milwaukee is also one game back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the Central Division, meaning the Nats will either take on the Brewers or Cardinals depending on how the weekend shakes down.

Scherzer is 11-7 this season with a 2.92 ERA in 27 starts. He was named to the All-Star Team for the seventh straight season and has a combined ERA of 2.74 in five seasons since signing with the Nationals.

Washington will wrap up their season with a series against the Cleveland Indians in D.C.