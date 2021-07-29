One of the modern era’s most dominant starting pitchers could be on the move.

The Washington Nationals are close to dealing starter Max Scherzer to the San Diego Padres, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

BREAKING: Padres close to acquiring Max Scherzer, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2021

Scherzer is in the final year of a seven-year, $210 million contract and is scheduled to hit the open market after the season.

The 37-year-old is 7-4 in 18 starts for the Nationals so far this season with an 2.83 ERA.

He was named to the All-Star Team for the eighth time in his career earlier this season and sixth since signing the megadeal with the Nats following the 2014 campaign.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a three-time strikeout king and has led the league in wins four different times. Nicknamed Mad Max, Scherzer spent the first two seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks before heading to the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-team trade.

The St. Louis native made his big-league debut with the D-Backs all the way back in August of 2008.

The Nationals (47-54 entering play Thursday night) sent closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier Thursday.