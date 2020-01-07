MILTON KEYNES, England — Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season, the team said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and is one of the most exciting drivers in the series, winning eight grand prix.

He finished third in the drivers' standings last year, behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

“Honda coming on board and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together,” Verstappen said.

"I want to win with Red Bull and our goal is, of course, to fight for a world championship together.”

