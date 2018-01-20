LIVERPOOL, England — Everton midfielder James McCarthy suffered a double fracture of his right leg during the 1-1 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international broke his tibia and fibula in a collision with West Brom forward Salomon Rondon. Everton manager Sam Allardyce described the injuries as "a big blow for him and us".

Former Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute before Everton equalized through Oumar Niasse after 70.

Everton is ninth in the league with 28 points from 24 games while West Brom is second from bottom on 20 points.