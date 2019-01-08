Josh McDaniels is staying in Foxborough.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator announced on Tuesday that he will remain with the team in 2019 and will not seek a head coaching opportunity.

"The book is closed," McDaniels said on a conference call in regards to any further interviews.

"The book is closed. It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity. ... I'll be here moving forward. ...I've said before, I think I have one of the best jobs in the world." - Josh McDaniels, to @PhilAPerry, on if he anticipates interviewing for any other jobs this year — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 8, 2019

McDaniels, 42, had interviewed for the Green Bay Packers vacancy, but the team chose Tennessee Titans OC Matt LaFleur as its new head coach.

The native of Barberton, OH agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts head coach prior to last season, but backed out at the last minute even after the club announced his appointment.

"It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity," McDaniels said. "I'll be here moving forward...I've said before, I think I have one of the best jobs in the world."

McDaniels is in the seventh year of his second stint with the Patriots. McDaniels joined the Pats in 2001 as an offensive assistant and worked his way up to OC by the 2005 season.

After four years in the role, McDaniels became the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009. In his first season, the team finished at 8-8 and missed the playoffs. McDaniels was fired in Week 13 of 2010 with his team sitting at 3-9.

The following year, McDaniels became the OC of the St. Louis Rams under Steve Spagnuolo before returning to the Pats in 2012 as OC.

With the Pats, McDaniels has won five Super Bowl titles.