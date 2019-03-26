Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor tweeted a retirement announcement on Tuesday morning.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

The 30-year-old has not been in the Octagon since his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

A skirmish broke out in the aftermath of the fight and both men were suspended and fined by the NSAC, McGregor for six months and Nurmagomedov for nine months.

McGregor was recently arrested in Miami and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after allegedly taking and destroying a fan’s phone.