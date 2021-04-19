McLaren promise O'Ward F1 test if he wins in IndyCar

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown promised IndyCar driver Patricio O'Ward a Formula 1 test if we secures a win in IndyCar this season.

Sounds like @ZBrownCEO is in the mood to make another bet.



If @PatricioOward wins an INDYCAR race this season, what is on the table? 🏎🤩 pic.twitter.com/FBPyq0yqt5 — Arrow McLaren SP (@ArrowMcLarenSP) April 18, 2021

Brown made the promise to O'Ward, who drives for Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar, ahead of IndyCar's season opener in Alabama. Arrow McLaren SP has a partnership with the McLaren F1 team.

O'Ward secured pole position for the race but finished fourth after running the wrong strategy.

The 21-year-old O'Ward won the Indy Lights series in 2018 and was briefly added of Red Bull's junior driver program in 2019, racing in Super Formula and F2 during his stint with the program.

O'Ward finished fourth in the IndyCar standings last season, his first year with Arrow McLaren SP. He secured four podiums but no wins.