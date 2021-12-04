Bethel-Thompson can play in East Final if he tests negative for COVID-19

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had all his PCR tests come back negative thus far and needs one more negative Sunday morning before he's eligible to play in Sunday's East Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Mcleod Bethel Thompson’s PCR tests have come back negative. He has one more test Sunday morning. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports #Argos #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) December 4, 2021

On Friday, the Canadian Football League ruled that Bethel-Thompson and three other Argos — Dexter McCoil, Charleston Hughes, Llevi Noel and Jeff Richards — that attended a Toronto Raptors game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night would be eligible to play if they quarantined for two days and two nights and continued to test negative until game time Sunday.

Before Friday's ruling, CFL COVID-19 policy dictated that players who attend large indoor gatherings, including Raptors games, would be subject to a four-day quarantine. This would have originally ruled out all four players from Sunday's game.

