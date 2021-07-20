Draftcentre video

Gino Reda hosts a weekly syndicated radio show that profiles the excitement, news and insight of Canadian Amateur Hockey across Canada. Listen here.

 

 

McTavish rises, Sens go goalie in Button’s final mock draft

The final edition of TSN Hockey's mock draft sees Owen Power and Matty Beniers hold firm at Nos. 1 and 2 but Mason McTavish vaults up into the top five and the Ottawa Senators go goalie at No. 10.

By Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting

By Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting

The final TSN Hockey Mock Draft sees some movement throughout the Top 10, but Michigan’s duo of Owen Power and Matty Beniers aren’t going anywhere.

Power remains the clear choice at the top of the draft with the Buffalo Sabres selecting a defenceman first overall for the second time in four years after Rasmus Dahlin in 2018. The 18-year-old possesses a unique combination of skill, hockey sense and superior size that is comparable to Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman.

At No. 2, Power’s Michigan teammate Matty Beniers becomes the first draft pick in Seattle Kraken history. They would also become the first collegiate players to go 1-2 since Boston University’s Rick DiPietro and Wisconsin’s Dany Heatley in 2000 and the first teammates since Montreal Jr. Canadiens Rejean Houle and Marc Tardif in 1969.

Mason McTavish vaults up from the Ottawa Senators at No. 10 to the New Jersey Devils at No. 4. An offensive player with an accurate shot who competes well in one-on-one battles, McTavish had 11 points in seven games for gold-medal-winner Canada at the U-18 World Championship in May.

At ninth, the Vancouver Canucks get Kent Johnson, a centre who played at left wing this past season and is adaptable up front. Comparable to Elias Pettersson, he’s got great creativity, imagination and confidence with a quick hockey mind and quick hands.

Instead of selecting McTavish at 10, the Sens make the first goaltending pick of the draft with Lulea’s Jesper Wallstedt. At 14 years old, he was the youngest-ever player in the Super Elite Jr. League; at 17 he was the youngest-ever goalie in the Swedish Hockey League and now he is set to become the first Swedish goalie selected in the first round. If he is chosen in the Top 10, he would be the first netminder since Carey Price in 2005 (No. 5) to go that high.

Assuming general manager Brad Treliving doesn’t trade his first-round pick – which he did twice in 2020 – the Calgary Flames go with Sioux Falls forward Cole Sillinger at 13. His father, Mike Sillinger, played with 12 teams in his 17-year NHL career but the Flames were not among them.

At 18, the Winnipeg Jets bolster their blueline with defenceman Corson Ceulemans. Reminiscent of Brent Seabrook, he has very good puck skills with the ability to get into the offensive zone, create scoring chances with his passing and to be a threat to score with his shot.

Sebastian Cossa is the next goaltender selected this year, landing with the Edmonton Oilers at No. 20. Montreal rounds out the Canadian team first-round selections with winger Sasha Pastujov, who had 65 points in 41 games this season playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

 

The Top 32

Buffalo Sabres
1. Owen Power

Defence | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'6 | 213 lbs. | Nov. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • 3
    3
  • PTS
    16
NHL Comparable: Victor Hedman
Seattle Kraken
2. Matty Beniers

Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Nov. 5, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    24
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    24
NHL Comparable: Bo Horvat
Anaheim Ducks
3. Dylan Guenther

Right Wing | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Apr. 10, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    12
  • PTS
    24
NHL Comparable: T.J. Oshie
New Jersey Devils
4. Mason McTavish

Centre | Peterborough (OHL) | 6'1 | 207 lbs. | Jan. 30, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)

  • GP
    13
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Ryan O'Reilly
Columbus Blue Jackets
5. Simon Edvinsson

Defence | Frolunda (SHL) | 6'4 1/2 | 198 lbs. | Feb. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    10
  • G
    0
  • PTS
    1
NHL Comparable: Seth Jones
Detroit Red Wings
6. William Eklund

Left Wing | Djurgardens (SHL) | 5'9 3/4 | 176 lbs. | Oct. 12, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    40
  • G
    11
  • PTS
    23
NHL Comparable: Sebastian Aho
San Jose Sharks
7. Luke Hughes

Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'2 | 184 lbs. | Sept. 9, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    38
  • G
    6
  • PTS
    34
NHL Comparable: Morgan Rielly
Los Angeles Kings
8. Brandt Clarke

Defence | Barrie (OHL) | 6'2 | 185 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Nove Zamky - SVK)

  • GP
    26
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    15
NHL Comparable: John Klingberg
Vancouver Canucks
9. Kent Johnson

Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 | 165 lbs. | Oct. 18, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    27
NHL Comparable: Elias Pettersson
Ottawa Senators logo
10. Jesper Wallstedt

Goaltender | Lulea (SHL) | 6'3 | 214 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    22
  • GAA
    2.23
  • SV%
    .908
NHL Comparable: Ryan Miller
Arizona Coyotes
11. Forfiture

Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    -
  • G
    -
  • P
    -
The NHL directed the forfeiture of this pick in sanctions against the Arizona Coyotes announced Aug. 26, 2020.
Chicago Blackhawks
12. Chaz Lucius

Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | May 2, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    13
  • PTS
    18
NHL Comparable: Brock Nelson
Calgary Flames
13. Cole Sillinger

Centre/Left Wing | Sioux Falls (USHL) | 6'0 | 197 lbs. | May 16, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    46
NHL Comparable: Logan Couture
Philadelphia Flyers
14. Brennan Othmann

Left Wing | Flint (OHL) | 6'0 | 175 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)

  • GP
    34
  • G
    7
  • PTS
    16
NHL Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog
Dallas Stars Logo
15. Matthew Coronato

Right Wing | Chicago (USHL) | 5'10 1/4 | 183 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2004

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    48
  • PTS
    85
NHL Comparable: Alex DeBrincat
New York Rangers
16. Fedor Svechkov

Centre | Togliatti (VHL) | 6'0 | 187 lbs. | Apr. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    15
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    15
NHL Comparable: Pavel Datsyuk
St. Louis Blues
17. Carson Lambos

Defence | JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'1 | 197 lbs. | Jan. 14, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    13
  • G
    2
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Ryan McDonagh
Winnipeg Jets
18. Corson Ceulemans

Defence | Brooks (AJHL) | 6'2 | 198 lbs. | May 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    8
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Brent Seabrook
Nashville Predators
19. Zachary Bolduc

Centre | Rimouski (QMJHL) | 6'1 | 175 lbs. | Feb. 24, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    27
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    29
NHL Comparable: Elias Lindholm
Oilers All-Time logo
20. Sebastian Cossa

Goaltender | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'6 | 210 lbs. | Nov. 21, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    19
  • GAA
    1.57
  • SV%
    .941
NHL Comparable: Jakob Markstrom
Boston Bruins
21. Xavier Bourgault

Centre | Shawinigan (QMJHL) | 6'0 | 172 lbs. | Oct. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    29
  • G
    20
  • PTS
    40
NHL Comparable: J-G Pageau
Minnesota Wild
22. Fabian Lysell

Centre | Lulea (SHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 172 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    2
  • PTS
    3
NHL Comparable: Kyle Palmieri
Detroit Red Wings
23. Samu Tuomaala

Right Wing | Karpat (SM Liiga Jr) | 5'10 | 174 lbs. | Jan. 8, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    30
  • G
    15
  • PTS
    21

NHL Comparable: Anthony Beauvillier

- Detroit acquired Washington's first-round pick in a deal that sent forward Anthony Mantha to the Capitals

Florida Panthers
24. Aatu Raty

Centre | Karpat (Liiga) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    35
  • G
    3
  • P
    6
NHL Comparable: William Karlsson
Columbus Blue Jackets
25. Shai Buium

Defence | Sioux City (USHL) | 6'3 | 214 lbs. | Mar. 26, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    50
  • G
    4
  • P
    26

NHL Comparable: Roman Josi

- Columbus acquired Toronto's first-round pick in a trade that sent forward Nick Foligno to the Maple Leafs

Minnesota Wild
26. Francesco Pinelli

Centre | Jesenice (SLO) | 6'0 | 185 lbs. | Apr. 11, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    13
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    11

NHL Comparable: JT Miller

- Pittsburgh's first-round pick was acquired by Minnesota from a 2020 trade that sent forward Jason Zucker to the Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes
27. Daniil Chayka

Defence | Moskva (KHL) | 6'2 3/4 | 187 lbs. | Oct. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    11
  • G
    1
  • PTS
    2
NHL Comparable: Jonas Brodin
Colorado Avalanche
28. Zachary L'Heureux

Left Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 5'11 | 196 lbs. | May 15, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    33
  • G
    19
  • PTS
    39
NHL Comparable: Brad Marchand
New Jersey Devils
29. Mackie Samoskevich

Centre | Chicago (USHL) | 5'11 | 190 lbs. | Nov. 15, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    36
  • G
    13
  • P
    37

NHL Comparable: William Nylander

- New Jersey acquired the NY Islanders' first-round pick in the deal that sent forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the Devils

Vegas Golden Knights Logo small
30. Isak Rosen

Right Wing | Leksands (SHL) | 5'11 | 156 lbs. | Mar. 15, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    22
  • G
    0
  • PTS
    1
NHL Comparable: Reilly Smith
Montreal Canadiens
31. Sasha Pastujov

Left Wing | USA U-18 (USDP) | 6'0 | 183 lbs. | Jul. 15, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    41
  • G
    30
  • P
    65
NHL Comparable: Jordan Eberle
Columbus Blue Jackets
32. Zach Dean

Centre | Gatineau (QMJHL) | 6'0 | 176 lbs. | Jan. 4, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    23
  • G
    10
  • P
    20

NHL Comparable: Joel Eriksson Ek

- Columbus acquired Tampa Bay's first-round pick from the trade that sent defenceman David Savard to the Lightning

The Arizona Coyotes, who had the 11th-best odds in the lottery, were stripped of their first-round pick after the team was found to have violated the league's Combine Testing Policy and is not included.