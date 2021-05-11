Medina Spirit to start from No. 3 post at Preakness

’Cancel culture’ of a horse – is that where we’re at?

Medina Spirit will start from the third position in Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Medina Spirit will start from the No. 3 post as 9-5 favorite in Preakness. Bob Baffert's other horse, Concert Tour, will start from No. 10 as the 5-2 second choice. — Childs Walker (@ChildsWalker) May 11, 2021

Coming in as a 9-5 favourite, the Bob Baffert trained horse is still eligible to run in the second leg of American horse racing's triple crown despite controversy surrounding its Kentucky Derby win.

On Saturday, Baffert’s barn received word Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of a steroid called betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Baffert said on Tuesday his horse was treated with an ointment containing the drug once a day leading up to the Derby.

Baffert announced the positive test on Sunday but denied any wrongdoing, promising to be transparent in a follow-up investigation. Later on Sunday, Churchill Downs announced they were suspending Baffert from entering any horses at the track effective immediately.

“Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” read a statement. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offence, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.”

Medina Spirit has not yet been disqualified from the Kentucky Derby. Under that scenario, runner-up Mandaloun would be named the winner.