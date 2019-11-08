Meet the third Hughes brother as Canada faces U.S. at U17 semis

Some of the best young hockey players in the world will be in the spotlight tonight as Team Canada White faces the United States in semifinal action in Medicine Hat, Alta., at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The game can be seen live on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

One of the players to keep an eye on will be American defenceman Luke Hughes - brother of promising NHLers Quinn and Jack - who's already considered a top-end prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft and ranked eighth in TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's 21 For 21 list released Thursday.

"Like Quinn and Jack, the puck is magic on his stick," says Button. "He's got great poise, he's an excellent skater. He's got that ability to settle down when the challenges are significant. He gives up the puck when he's ready to.

"He's certainly going to follow in the footsteps of Quinn and Jack as a certain first-round draft pick."

Other players to watch from Button's list include Team USA forward Chaz Lucius, as well as forwards Mason McTavish (Peterborough Petes and Cole Sillinger (Medicine Hat Tigers) and defenceman Carson Lambos (Winnipeg ICE).

The winner of tonight's semifinal will play either the Czech Republic or Russia in the gold-medal game, which can be seen Saturday on TSN1 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The losing team will play in the bronze- medal game, Saturday on TSN5 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Both games can also be seen on the TSN App and TSN Direct.