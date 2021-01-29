Oldham picks up silver, Blouin claims bronze on opening day of X Games

ASPEN, Colo. — Megan Oldham took silver in the women's ski big air and fellow Canadian Laurie Blouin earned a bronze in women's slopestyle snowboard as the 2021 Aspen X Games opened Friday.

Oldham, from Newmarket, Ont., landed a clean switch 1080 on her final run to cement her hold on second place, but it wasn't enough to catch Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud.

Eileen Gu of China finished third.

Oldham picked up her second career X Games medal after winning gold in big air last year in Oslo.

Blouin, from Stoneham, Que., picked up the third X Games medal of her career, all coming at Aspen. She won gold in big air in 2019, and silver in slopestyle in 2020.

Jamie Anderson of the United States finished first, followed by New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.