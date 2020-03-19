Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers and one person of the Denver Nuggets organization have tested positive for coronavirus, the teams announced on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers also have two players that have tested positive, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

In a statement, the Nuggets said that the individual in question was tested on Monday after experiencing symptoms consistent with the illness and is currently in self-isolation under Nuggets' medical staff.

Philadelphia says that certain individuals, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, were tested in consultation with medical experts and the NBA.

The three individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.

The 76ers played five games in March, four on the road, taking on the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, before hosting the Detroit Pistons on March 11.

Currently, five NBA teams have announced a positive diagnosis within their organization.

Utah Jazz duo Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were diagnosed with the coronavirus last week, while Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood's diagnosis was announced on Saturday. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant and three other unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19.

