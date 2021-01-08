1h ago
Grizzlies C Valanciunas leaves game due to health and safety protocols
Memphis Grizzlies veteran centre Jonas Valanciunas left Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at halftime due to health and safety protocols, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Valanciunas' departure is not due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The 28-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over eight games with the Grizzlies this season.