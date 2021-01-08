Grizzlies C Valanciunas leaves game due to health and safety protocols

Memphis Grizzlies veteran centre Jonas Valanciunas left Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets at halftime due to health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Jonas Valanciunas will not return for the second half of tonight's Grizzlies-Nets game due to health and safety protocols. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 9, 2021

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Valanciunas' departure is not due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Jonas Valanciunas leaving tonight’s game is not due to a positive coronavirus test, per team source. https://t.co/dboIxZWwhS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2021

The 28-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over eight games with the Grizzlies this season.