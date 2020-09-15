Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, has been unanimously selected to the 2019-20 NBA all-rookie first team, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Joining Morant on the 2019-20 NBA all-rookie first team are Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (197 points; 98 First Team votes), Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (189 points; 92 First Team votes), New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (176 points; 87 First Team votes) and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall (116 points; 28 First Team votes).

With the selection of Morant and Clarke, the Grizzlies have multiple players on the NBA all-rookie first team for the first time since the 2001-02 season (Pau Gasol and Shane Battier).

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis II was named to the All-Rookie second team alongside Heat guard Tyler Herro, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (90), Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington Jr. (88) and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (74).

Canadian RJ Barrett received 10 first team votes and 41 second team votes, but fell short or being named to an all-rookie team.