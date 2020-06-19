Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow is apparently not happy about how the NBA and the players' association plans to resume the 2019-20 season following the months-long coronavirus shutdown.

This sh*t ain't even bout basketball or our safety anymore, Winslow wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "All About The Benjamins baby.

"Not sure if they really care if we get corona. F*H"

Winslow also tagged the accounts of the NBA and players association in his post.

The NBA and the players' association both recently agreed to resume the season in a manufactured bubble-like environment in Orlando starting in July. According to reports, players have the ability to opt out of participating in the resumed season in Orlando without being punished by the NBA or their respective teams, but any players that elect not to play will not be paid.

Winslow, 24, joined the Grizzlies at the trade deadline after the team acquired him from the Miami Heat. The veteran of four seasons was drafted 10th overall out of Duke by the Heat in 2015.

The Grizzlies, who held the eighth seed in the Western Conference prior to the season shutdown, would be one of the teams resuming the season in Orlando.