Only days ahead of the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have engaged in the first big trade of the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies are trading Jonas Valanciunas, the No. 17 pick and No. 51 pick to the Pels in exchange for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the No. 10 pick, the No. 40 pick and a protected first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers.

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reports that Bledsoe isn't expected to stay with the Grizzlies.

Eric Bledsoe, who New Orleans included in a trade package, is not expected to stay in Memphis, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2021

Marc Stein notes that this significant shifting of money by the Pelicans could allow them to pursue impending Toronto Raptors free agent Kyle Lowry.

The Pelicans appear to have their trade that will create the needed salary-cap space to make the free-agent run at Toronto's Kyle Lowry we've been discussing since last week. https://t.co/2nkSg6sxbk — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 26, 2021

The team's incumbent point guard, Lonzo Ball, is an impending restricted free agent.