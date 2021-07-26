Only days ahead of the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have engaged in the first big trade of the offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies are trading Jonas Valanciunas, the No. 17 pick and No. 51 pick to the Pels in exchange for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, the No. 10 pick, the No. 40 pick and a protected first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reports that Bledsoe isn't expected to stay with the Grizzlies.

Marc Stein notes that this significant shifting of money by the Pelicans could allow them to pursue impending Toronto Raptors free agent Kyle Lowry.

The team's incumbent point guard, Lonzo Ball, is an impending restricted free agent.