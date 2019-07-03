Chandler Parsons in on the move.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Memphis Grizzlies have dealt the forward to the Atlanta Hawks for Miles Plumlee and Solomon Hill.

Parsons, 30, is heading into the final year of a four-year deal set to pay him $25.1 million this season.

The Casselberry, FL native's career has been slowed by injuries over the past several seasons with the Florida product having appeared in only 95 games over the past three seasons.

Parsons played in 25 games last season for the Grizzlies, averaging 7.5 points on .374 shooting, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists over 19.8 minutes a night.

Hill, 28, never suited up for the Hawks, acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans on draft night.

A native of Harvey, IL, Hill has also been hampered by injuries, appearing in only 58 games over the past two years. He played in 44 contests a season ago, averaging 4.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG and 1.3 APG in 20.0 MPG.

A product of Arizona, Hill is in the final year of a four-year, $48 million deal.

Plumlee, 30, heads into his eighth NBA season. He appeared in only 18 contests last season due a knee cartilage issue that shut down his year in January.

The Duke product is in the final year of a four-year, $50 million deal.