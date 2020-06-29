When Formula 1 returns to the track this weekend Mercedes will have a new look.

Introducing our new 2020 livery 🖤 A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team’s commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/ZYzCsFl6Mv — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 29, 2020

Mercedes introduced their new 2020 livery on Monday, calling it a pledge to improve the diversity of their team and sport. The team, known as the Silver Arrows, traditionally run silver cars but will be primarily black this year.

TSN is your home for the 2020 Formula 1 season starting this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix. Coverage begins with Practice 1 and Practice 2 on Friday, followed by Practice 3 and qualifying on Saturday, and then the race Sunday at 9:05am et/6:05am pt, all on TSN. see the full broadcast schedule here.

"Introducing our new 2020 livery. A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team's commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms."

Mercedes' lead driver Lewis Hamilton is the lone Black driver on the grid. The six-time World Champion has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement, and called on his sport to do the same.