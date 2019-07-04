Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated following a serious car accident Wednesday night.

Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed the amputation Thursday, writing the arm was among "multiple injuries" suffered by the 22-year-old in the accident.

The Dolphins said in a statement Thursday morning that 22-year-old Norton's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, but offered few other details.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Norton was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and joined the Dolphins last December as a member of the team's practice squad.