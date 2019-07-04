2h ago
Dolphins' Norton loses arm in car accident
TSN.ca Staff
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated following a serious car accident Wednesday night.
Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, confirmed the amputation Thursday, writing the arm was among "multiple injuries" suffered by the 22-year-old in the accident.
The Dolphins said in a statement Thursday morning that 22-year-old Norton's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, but offered few other details.
Norton was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and joined the Dolphins last December as a member of the team's practice squad.