The Miami Dolphins have named veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as their Week 1 starter next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 36-year-old beat out 22-year-old sophomore Josh Rosen who was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2019 second-round pick and a 202 fifth-round pick in April.

Miami signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year, $11 million contract in March after longtime start Ryan Tannehill was traded to the Tennessee Titans.

Fitzpatrick threw for 2,366 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over eight games, including seven starts, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

The Harvard product is entering his 15th season in the NFL after the St. Louis Rams selected him in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick has thrown for 29,357 yards with 190 touchdowns and 148 interceptions over 141 career regular season games with the Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Bucs.