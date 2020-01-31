If there were any questions about whether or not veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick would play in the NFL during the 2020 season, the quarterback has put them to rest.

Fitzpatrick told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday night that he will indeed be playing in the NFL in 2020, and that the Dolphins have told him that they want him to remain in Miami. The quarterback's contract contract runs through the end of the 2020 season.

I ran into #Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick last night, and if there was any doubt about him playing in 2020, there isn’t now. Fitz confirmed he’s playing and with the #Dolphins being very open about wanting him to play for them, expect that to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2020

The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick started 14 of the 15 games he played in with the Dolphins last season. The 15th year veteran recorded 3,529 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Dolphins, who finished with the fourth worst record in the NFL (5-11), missed the playoff for the third straight season in 2019. Miami currently holds the rights to the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the team being rumoured to be interested in selecting a quarterback with the pick.