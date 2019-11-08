Dolphins' Jones ruled out again vs Colts

Greer: Jets' loss to Dolphins is 'truly embarrassing'

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones will miss his fourth game in a row Sunday at Indianapolis because of a chest injury.

Jones, the Dolphins' highest-paid player, has played in only three games this year.

Also ruled out Friday for the Colts game was cornerback Ken Webster because of an ankle injury.

Centre Daniel Kilgore, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, is listed as questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL