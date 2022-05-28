44m ago
Heat fined $25K for violating bench decorum
TSN.ca Staff
The Miami Heat have been fined $25,000 for violating the NBA's rules regarding bench decorum in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, the league announced Saturday.
The violations that sparked the fine were the multiple times that Heat players stood in the team's bench area, stood away from the team's bench area, were on, or were encroaching on, or entered the playing surface during the game.
The Heat won Game 6 111-103 to force a Game 7 on home court.
That game goes Sunday night with tip-off slated for 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT