1h ago
Dragic, Adebayo doubtful for Game 2
The Miami Heat have listed Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
TSN.ca Staff
Dragic, Adebayo, Butler all injured in Heat's Game 1 loss
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Miami Heat have listed Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
The Heat confirmed Dragic has a torn plantar fascia in his left foot while an MRI revealed a neck strain for Adebayo. Both players were injured in Miami's 116-98 Game 1 loss to the Lakers.
More details to come.