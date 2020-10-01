The Miami Heat have listed Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo as doubtful for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

INJURY UPDATE: Goran Dragic (left foot torn plantar fascia) is listed as doubtful to play in tomorrow's #NBAFinals Game 2 vs the Lakers.



Bam Adebayo is also listed as doubtful after a MRI revealed a neck strain (left side). — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

The Heat confirmed Dragic has a torn plantar fascia in his left foot while an MRI revealed a neck strain for Adebayo. Both players were injured in Miami's 116-98 Game 1 loss to the Lakers.

