Wednesday's game between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs has been postponed as Miami does not have the required eight players to proceed with the game, the Heat announced on Twitter.

It is the 10th NBA game postponed this season.

The Heat are without Kyle Lowry, Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent P.J. Tucker, and Max Strus because of protocols while Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo are out because of injuries.