Is the Marlins' season in danger after more positive tests?

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that all Miami Marlins games scheduled through Sunday, Aug. 2 have been postponed.

"Given the circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the league said in a statement.

In addition to the Marlins news, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees home-and-home series has been postponed. As a result of these postponements, the Yankees will now play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday. The Washington Nationals, who were scheduled to play the Marlins this upcoming Friday through Sunday, will not be taking the field on the weekend.

The pause comes after the latest round of testing from the Marlins, which found four new coronavirus positives, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal's report indicated that the Marlins would remain in Philadelphia and that one of the previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative.

ESPN's Jeff Passan says that the additional four positive tests brings the Marlins total to 17 cases over the past five days.

The latest round of testing from the Miami Marlins found four new coronavirus positives, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. That brings the total over the last five days to 17. @Ken_Rosenthal first reported the newest COVID-19 cases. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2020

The Marlins opened their season in Philadelphia, which forced the Phillies to cancel their Monday and Tuesday night home games against the Yankees.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season.

"This could put it in danger,” said Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert. "I don’t believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day-by-day basis.”

Fauci made his comments on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

“Major League Baseball — the players, the owners, the managers — have put a lot of effort into getting together and putting protocols that we feel would work,” Fauci said. “It’s very unfortunate what happened with the Miami (Marlins).”