Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting will not return to Saturday's matchup with the Florida Panthers after taking a puck to the face in the first period.

He was not on the bench to begin the second frame and was ruled out for the night shortly after.

The 26-year-old was hit up high on a clearing attempt by Florida's Eetu Luostarinen, causing him to fall backward. Colin Blackwell took Bunting's spot on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner following the injury.

The Scarborough, Ont., native has 23 goals and 40 assists in 78 games so far this season, his first with the Maple Leafs since joining them last summer.

The Leafs entered play Saturday with a record of 51-21-6 for 108 points, 10 behind the Panthers for top spot in the division.