Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed to reporters that forward Michael Bunting will return to the lineup for Game 2 of the first-round series between the Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bunting, 26, will skate in his first playoff game as a Leaf tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

"A player like Bunts is made for playoffs," Keefe said Tuesday. "He plays a lot of regular-season games like they are playoff games. That is what makes him successful. He is playing with a higher level of intensity all of the time. That evens out a little bit in playoff time because others bring their game up, but I wouldn't be surprised if Bunts has another level to get to as well."

Bunting, who was injured against the Florida Panthers on April 23, posted 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games during the regular season.

William Nylander revealed that he had been dealing with food poisoning that he predicts was from some bad sushi. He skipped yesterday's skate to conserve energy but confirmed to TSN's Mark Masters that he is feeling better.