Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto had shoulder surgery last week and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season, his agent, Scott Boras, told reporters Saturday.

Last week Michael Confordo underwent successful shoulder surgery by Dr Neil ELATTRACHE. He is expected to make a full recovery and return to play in spring training 2023. @nypostsports — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 24, 2022

Boras adds the procedure was successful and performed by renowned sports surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Conforto is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for spring training in 2023.

The 29-year-old hit 14 home runs and added 55 RBI in 125 games last season for the New York Mets, his seventh in the Big Apple.

An All-Star five seasons ago, Conforto had a .265/.369/.495 slash line from 2017 to 2020.