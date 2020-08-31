1h ago
Hutchinson to start Game 5 for Avs
The Colorado Avalanche will start goaltender Michael Hutchinson in net Monday night for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars.
TSN.ca Staff
Avalanche running out of options in goal
The Avalanche have given up a combined 19 goals across the first four games of the series and will look to avoid elimination Monday.
Hutchinson has not started a game since February but did play briefly in Game 4 on Sunday, stopping all three shots he faced.
The 30-year-old had a save percentage of .888 in 16 regular season games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Avalanche.