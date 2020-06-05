Kareem: Now is the time to unite and make change

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand jointly announced on Friday that they would be making a $100 million donation over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

Jordan and Jordan Brand released the following statement:

Joint Statement from Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand regarding $100m donation. pic.twitter.com/yYXWh5eBZl — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 5, 2020

"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.

The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next.

It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to out way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.

Black live matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”