The Denver Nuggets and forward Michael Porter Jr. have agreed to a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that the deal is worth $172 million until Porter reaches the designated max criteria and is selected to one of the three All-NBA teams this season. The contract will begin during the 2022-23 season.

Porter, 23, averaged 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists with the Nuggets last season. He was selected by the team with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In 116 career games, Porter has averaged 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.