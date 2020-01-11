40m ago
Rasmussen scores twice as Griffins down Moose
The Canadian Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Rasmussen scored twice and Chris Terry added a goal and two helpers as the Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Manitoba Moose 6-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Dominic Turgeon, Dennis Cholowski and Moritz Seider also scored for the Griffins (17-19-4).
Calvin Pickard made 30 saves for Grand Rapids.
Kristian Vesalainen and Logan Stanley responded for the Moose (18-22-0).
Mikhail Berdin gave up four goals on 23 shots for Manitoba before giving way to Eric Comrie, who made 13 saves in 24 minutes of relief.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.