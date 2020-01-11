Rasmussen scores twice as Griffins down Moose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michael Rasmussen scored twice and Chris Terry added a goal and two helpers as the Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Manitoba Moose 6-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Dominic Turgeon, Dennis Cholowski and Moritz Seider also scored for the Griffins (17-19-4).

Calvin Pickard made 30 saves for Grand Rapids.

Kristian Vesalainen and Logan Stanley responded for the Moose (18-22-0).

Mikhail Berdin gave up four goals on 23 shots for Manitoba before giving way to Eric Comrie, who made 13 saves in 24 minutes of relief.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.