How important is injury transparency to the CFL?

Michael Reilly got the start Thursday night for the BC Lions against the Calgary Stampeders.

The quarterback's status was up in the air all week, with all signs pointing towards Canadian rookie quarterback Nathan Rourke getting his second start in as many games with the Lions.

But Reilly took part in the team's warmups and was it was determined he is good to go.

The 36-year-old missed the first half of the Lions' Week 1 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with an elbow injury.

And despite head coach Rick Campbell saying in a halftime interview that it was best for the Lions that Reilly not play, the quarterback suited up for the second half.

Rourke finished 10-of-18 passing for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Reilly completed 17-of-24 attempts for 203 yards and a TD.

Both BC and Calgary enter Week 2 looking for their first wins of the season.