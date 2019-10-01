6h ago
Babcock: Leafs will have captain for opener
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told TSN on Tuesday that the team will have a captain for the season-opening game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Maple Leafs had been expected to name a captain for this season, though Babcock declined to give a timeline other than "before Christmas" last week.
The team spent the past three seasons without a captain after trading Dion Phaneuf to the Ottawa Senators in 2016. Prior to Phaneuf receiving the “C” in 2011, Mats Sundin served as captain from 1997-2008.
