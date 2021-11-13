Brewers get Brosseau in deal with Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-hander Evan Reifert, it was announced Saturday.

The 27-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Rays, tallying five homers and 18 RBI in 57 games last season while hitting just .187.

The year before, Brosseau hit .302 with an OPS of .936.

Reifert, 22, had a 2.10 ERA in 37 minor league outings split between single-A and high-A.