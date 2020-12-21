With a plan now in place for the 2020-21 season, teams could bring their attention back to the free agent market, where 32 names remain from the initial Top 100 board compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli ahead of Oct. 9.

The Florida Panthers got back in on the action last week, signing Anthony Duclair to a one-year, $1.7 million contract.

Meanwhile, former Panthers Mike Hoffman and Erik Haula continue to sit atop the list. Seravalli reported earlier this month that the Vegas Golden Knights could have interest in one of the two forwards should they free up cap space.

"I’m told the Golden Knights have doubled down in recent days and weeks in an attempt to try and move Pacioretty. He has three years left at $7 million a year coming off a 32-goal shortened season. You think back previously in this off-season, they were trying to move any number of players on their team to try and gain salary cap flexibility," Seravalli said on Dec. 8. "There is no question the team is over the cap at this point, but they believe they can be cap compliant by opening night.

"Pacioretty would go a long way in terms of getting some of that flexibility and also enable them to potentially take a run at any number of the high-profile free agents that remain unsigned at this point, like a Mike Hoffman or an Erik Haula."

Hoffman had 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games with the Panthers last season, while Haula scored 12 goals and recorded 24 points in 48 games split between the Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Among defencemen, Sami Vatanen tops all blueliners at No. 5, one spot ahead of veteran Zdeno Chara and four spots ahead of former Flame Travis Hamonic.