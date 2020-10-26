Mike Hoffman continues to headline the top available unrestricted free agents more than two weeks after the market first opened.

More than 65 names have come the Top 100 board compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli ahead of Oct. 9, including Dominik Simon who rose to No. 17 on the remaining free agents list before signing with the Calgary Flames last week. Also off the board are winger Josh Leivo, who also joined the Flames and former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov. who signed with the New Jersey Devils.

Hoffman's agent, Robert Hooper, told The Athletic last week that 13 teams have expressed interest in the winger, including five or six who are considered serious contenders to sign the 30-year-old. Hooper also confirmed that Hoffman, who had 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games with the Florida Panthers last season, is open to a one-year deal.

Erik Haula, a teammate of Hoffman's on the Florida Panthers last season, remains at No. 2 on the board and his agent also said last week there's been plenty of interest in the top-remaining centre.

“We’re sorting through conversations that we’ve had with numerous teams,’’ Jay Grossman told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. “Really we’ve probably talked to 10-12 teams that have had legitimate interest. We’re just sorting through those options.’’

The 29-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded 24 points in 48 games split between the Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes this past season.

Among defencemen, Sami Vatanen tops all blueliners at No. 6, one spot ahead of veteran Zdeno Chara and four spots ahead of former Flame Travis Hamonic.



