Mike Hoffman continues to headline the top available unrestricted free agents more than two weeks after the market first opened. 

More than 65 names have come the Top 100 board compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli ahead of Oct. 9, including Dominik Simon who rose to No. 17 on the remaining free agents list before signing with the Calgary Flames last week. Also off the board are winger Josh Leivo, who also joined the Flames and former Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov. who signed with the New Jersey Devils.

Hoffman's agent, Robert Hooper, told The Athletic last week that 13 teams have expressed interest in the winger, including five or six who are considered serious contenders to sign the 30-year-old. Hooper also confirmed that Hoffman, who had 29 goals and 59 points in 69 games with the Florida Panthers last season, is open to a one-year deal.

Erik Haula, a teammate of Hoffman's on the Florida Panthers last season, remains at No. 2 on the board and his agent also said last week there's been plenty of interest in the top-remaining centre.

“We’re sorting through conversations that we’ve had with numerous teams,’’ Jay Grossman told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. “Really we’ve probably talked to 10-12 teams that have had legitimate interest. We’re just sorting through those options.’’

The 29-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded 24 points in 48 games split between the Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes this past season. 

Among defencemen, Sami Vatanen tops all blueliners at No. 6, one spot ahead of veteran Zdeno Chara and four spots ahead of former Flame Travis Hamonic.


 

Top remaining UFAs - Oct. 26

 
RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 19-20
1 Mike Hoffman FLA LW 30 69 29 59 $5.19M
2 Erik Haula FLA C 29 48 12 24 $2.75M
3 Corey Perry DAL RW 35 57 5 21 $3.1M
4 Mikael Granlund NSH LW 28 63 17 30 $5.75M
5 Anthony Duclair OTT LW 24 66 23 40 $1.65M
6 Sami Vatanen CAR RD 29 47 5 23 $4.88M
7 Zdeno Chara BOS LD 43 68 5 14 $2M
8 Andreas Athanasiou EDM RW 26 55 11 26 $3M
9 Carl Soderberg ARI C 34 70 17 35 $4.75M
10 Travis Hamonic CGY RD 30 50 3 12 $3.86M
11 Ilya Kovalchuk WSH LW 37 46 10 26 $700K
12 Matt Martin NYI LW 31 55 5 8 $2.5M
13 Conor Sheary PIT LW 28 63 10 23 $3M
14 Michael Frolik BUF RW 32 57 6 14 $4.3M
15 Colin Wilson COL LW 30 9 0 4 $2.6M
16 Mirco Mueller NJD LD 25 50 2 7 $1.4M
17 Alex Galchenyuk MIN C 26 59 8 24 $4.9M
18 Melker Karlsson SJS RW 29 61 6 12 $2M
19 Trevor Lewis LAK RW 33 56 6 12 $2M
20 Ben Hutton LAK LD 27 65 4 16 $1.5M
21 Andy Greene NYI LD 37 63 2 14 $5M
22 Ryan Miller ANA G 40 23 3.1 .907 $1.13M
23 Ron Hainsey OTT RD 39 64 1 12 $3.5M
24 Michael Del Zotto ANA LD 30 49 2 15 $750K
25 Drake Caggiula CHI LW 26 40 9 15 $1.5M
26 Madison Bowey DET RD 25 53 3 17 $1M
27 Jan Rutta TBL RD 30 33 1 7 $1.3M
28 Brian Boyle FLA LW/C 35 39 6 15 $940K
29 Karl Alzner MTL LD 31 4 0 0 $4.63M
30 Michael Grabner ARI LW 32 46 8 11 $3.35M
31 Frederik Gauthier TOR C 25 61 7 12 $675K
32 Riley Sheahan EDM LW/C 28 66 8 15 $900K
33 Jimmy Howard DET G 36 27 4.2 .887 $4M
34 Craig Anderson OTT G 39 34 3.25 .902 $4.75M
 

 