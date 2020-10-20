There are still some notable names on the board as the NHL's free agent signing period goes into its third week. With over 60 names taken off the Top 100 compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, Mike Hoffman is still the top free agent available.

Hoffman scored 29 goals and added 30 assists in 69 games last season. His cap hit for 2019-20 was $5,187,500.

Erik Haula, Hoffman's teammate from last season is ranked second on the list.

Veteran forward Corey Perry comes in at third.

 

Top Remaining UFAs - Oct. 20

 
RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 19-20
1 Mike Hoffman FLA LW 30 69 29 59 $5.19M
2 Erik Haula FLA C 29 48 12 24 $2.75M
3 Corey Perry DAL RW 35 57 5 21 $3.1M
4 Mikael Granlund NSH LW 28 63 17 30 $5.75M
5 Anthony Duclair OTT LW 24 66 23 40 $1.65M
6 Sami Vatanen CAR RD 29 47 5 23 $4.88M
7 Zdeno Chara BOS LD 43 68 5 14 $2M
8 Andreas Athanasiou EDM RW 26 55 11 26 $3M
9 Carl Soderberg ARI C 34 70 17 35 $4.75M
10 Travis Hamonic CGY RD 30 50 3 12 $3.86M
11 Ilya Kovalchuk WSH LW 37 46 10 26 $700K
12 Matt Martin NYI LW 31 55 5 8 $2.5M
13 Conor Sheary PIT LW 28 63 10 23 $3M
14 Michael Frolik BUF RW 32 57 6 14 $4.3M
15 Colin Wilson COL LW 30 9 0 4 $2.6M
16 Mirco Mueller NJD LD 25 50 2 7 $1.4M
17 Alex Galchenyuk MIN C 26 59 8 24 $4.9M
18 Melker Karlsson SJS RW 29 61 6 12 $2M
19 Dominik Simon PIT RW 25 64 7 22 $750K
20 Trevor Lewis LAK RW 33 56 6 12 $2M
21 Ben Hutton LAK LD 27 65 4 16 $1.5M
22 Andy Greene NYI LD 37 63 2 14 $5M
23 Ryan Miller ANA G 40 23 3.1 .907 $1.13M
24 Ron Hainsey OTT RD 39 64 1 12 $3.5M
25 Michael Del Zotto ANA LD 30 49 2 15 $750K
26 Drake Caggiula CHI LW 26 40 9 15 $1.5M
27 Madison Bowey DET RD 25 53 3 17 $1M
28 Jan Rutta TBL RD 30 33 1 7 $1.3M
29 Brian Boyle FLA LW/C 35 39 6 15 $940K
30 Karl Alzner MTL LD 31 4 0 0 $4.63M
31 Michael Grabner ARI LW 32 46 8 11 $3.35M
32 Frederik Gauthier TOR C 25 61 7 12 $675K
33 Riley Sheahan EDM LW/C 28 66 8 15 $900K
34 Jimmy Howard DET G 36 27 4.2 .887 $4M
35 Dmitry Kulikov WPG LD 29 51 2 10 $4.33M
36 Josh Leivo VAN RW 27 36 7 19 $1.5M
37 Craig Anderson OTT G 39 34 3.25 .902 $4.75M
 