36m ago
Hoffman still No. 1 among TSN's top remaining free agents
There are still some notable names on the board as the NHL's free agent signing period goes into its third week. With ore than 60 names taken off the Top 100 compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, Mike Hoffman is still the top free agent available.
TSN.ca Staff
Why hasn't Hoffman been signed?
Hoffman scored 29 goals and added 30 assists in 69 games last season. His cap hit for 2019-20 was $5,187,500.
Erik Haula, Hoffman's teammate from last season is ranked second on the list.
Veteran forward Corey Perry comes in at third.
Top Remaining UFAs - Oct. 20
|RK
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|PTS
|19-20
|1
|Mike Hoffman
|FLA
|LW
|30
|69
|29
|59
|$5.19M
|2
|Erik Haula
|FLA
|C
|29
|48
|12
|24
|$2.75M
|3
|Corey Perry
|DAL
|RW
|35
|57
|5
|21
|$3.1M
|4
|Mikael Granlund
|NSH
|LW
|28
|63
|17
|30
|$5.75M
|5
|Anthony Duclair
|OTT
|LW
|24
|66
|23
|40
|$1.65M
|6
|Sami Vatanen
|CAR
|RD
|29
|47
|5
|23
|$4.88M
|7
|Zdeno Chara
|BOS
|LD
|43
|68
|5
|14
|$2M
|8
|Andreas Athanasiou
|EDM
|RW
|26
|55
|11
|26
|$3M
|9
|Carl Soderberg
|ARI
|C
|34
|70
|17
|35
|$4.75M
|10
|Travis Hamonic
|CGY
|RD
|30
|50
|3
|12
|$3.86M
|11
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|WSH
|LW
|37
|46
|10
|26
|$700K
|12
|Matt Martin
|NYI
|LW
|31
|55
|5
|8
|$2.5M
|13
|Conor Sheary
|PIT
|LW
|28
|63
|10
|23
|$3M
|14
|Michael Frolik
|BUF
|RW
|32
|57
|6
|14
|$4.3M
|15
|Colin Wilson
|COL
|LW
|30
|9
|0
|4
|$2.6M
|16
|Mirco Mueller
|NJD
|LD
|25
|50
|2
|7
|$1.4M
|17
|Alex Galchenyuk
|MIN
|C
|26
|59
|8
|24
|$4.9M
|18
|Melker Karlsson
|SJS
|RW
|29
|61
|6
|12
|$2M
|19
|Dominik Simon
|PIT
|RW
|25
|64
|7
|22
|$750K
|20
|Trevor Lewis
|LAK
|RW
|33
|56
|6
|12
|$2M
|21
|Ben Hutton
|LAK
|LD
|27
|65
|4
|16
|$1.5M
|22
|Andy Greene
|NYI
|LD
|37
|63
|2
|14
|$5M
|23
|Ryan Miller
|ANA
|G
|40
|23
|3.1
|.907
|$1.13M
|24
|Ron Hainsey
|OTT
|RD
|39
|64
|1
|12
|$3.5M
|25
|Michael Del Zotto
|ANA
|LD
|30
|49
|2
|15
|$750K
|26
|Drake Caggiula
|CHI
|LW
|26
|40
|9
|15
|$1.5M
|27
|Madison Bowey
|DET
|RD
|25
|53
|3
|17
|$1M
|28
|Jan Rutta
|TBL
|RD
|30
|33
|1
|7
|$1.3M
|29
|Brian Boyle
|FLA
|LW/C
|35
|39
|6
|15
|$940K
|30
|Karl Alzner
|MTL
|LD
|31
|4
|0
|0
|$4.63M
|31
|Michael Grabner
|ARI
|LW
|32
|46
|8
|11
|$3.35M
|32
|Frederik Gauthier
|TOR
|C
|25
|61
|7
|12
|$675K
|33
|Riley Sheahan
|EDM
|LW/C
|28
|66
|8
|15
|$900K
|34
|Jimmy Howard
|DET
|G
|36
|27
|4.2
|.887
|$4M
|35
|Dmitry Kulikov
|WPG
|LD
|29
|51
|2
|10
|$4.33M
|36
|Josh Leivo
|VAN
|RW
|27
|36
|7
|19
|$1.5M
|37
|Craig Anderson
|OTT
|G
|39
|34
|3.25
|.902
|$4.75M