Hoffman still No. 1 among TSN's top remaining free agents

There are still some notable names on the board as the NHL's free agent signing period goes into its third week. With over 60 names taken off the Top 100 compiled by TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, Mike Hoffman is still the top free agent available.

Hoffman scored 29 goals and added 30 assists in 69 games last season. His cap hit for 2019-20 was $5,187,500.

Erik Haula, Hoffman's teammate from last season is ranked second on the list.

Veteran forward Corey Perry comes in at third.