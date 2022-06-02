Rishaug assesses the chances of Smith not getting the start in Game 2

It appears Mike Smith will get the nod between the pipes for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night in Denver, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

"Strong indication Mike Smith will start for the Oilers tonight in game 2. No surprise," Dreger said in a Tweet on Thursday morning.

Smith has been the Oilers regular starter during their playoff run this spring, but the 40-year-old is coming off a tough 8-6 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday, allowing six goals on 25 shots. Smith was replaced by Mikko Koskinen halfway though the game.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told the media on Wednesday that he won't name Game 2's starting goalie until Thursday.

Smith is 8-2-1 with a 3.12 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts over 13 playoff games. He appeared in 28 regular season games, posting a 16-9-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and .915 SV.

Koskinen, 33, posted a 27-12-4 record with a 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage over 45 games during the regular season with the Oilers. The native of Finland has appeared in three playoff games this spring.