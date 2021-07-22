'I believe in this group': Despite doubters, Dubas has faith in Leafs core

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland told reporters Thursday that a two-year extension for goaltender Mike Smith is finished.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Wednesday that the two sides were making progress on a new deal.

Smith posted a 21-6-2 record this season with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals against average - his best marks of his career since the 2011-12 season. He had a .912 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA in the playoffs as the Oilers were swept by the Winnipeg Jets in a series that included three overtime losses.

A veteran of 15 NHL seasons, Smith re-signed with the Oilers last year on a one-year, $1.5 million deal after first joining the team on a one-year, $2 million deal as a free agent in 2019.

Oilers, Barrie in contact

Holland also told reporters Thursday that he continues to be in contact with defenceman Tyson Barrie's agent, Pat Brisson, adding he will have a decision or two to make on the team's blue line between now and camp.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Oilers continue to push for a three-year deal while Barrie prefers four. Dreger adds that Edmonton has also kicked tires on UFA defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Qualifying offers

Holland also said Thursday he will not be making qualifying offers to Jujhar Khaira and Dominik Kahun.

Khaira spent six seasons in Edmonton, totaling 24 goals and 39 assists in 258 games. The Oilers were Kahun's third NHL team, scoring nine goals and adding six assists in 48 games last season.