Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka has been named to the NL All-Star team.

The Calgary Alberta native has been lights out in the opening months of the season, posting a 9-1 record with a 2.13 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut in 2018 and ended up logging 25.2 innings for the Braves over five starts.

Although he debuted last season, the Canadian is still considered a rookie this season and if has inserted himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Soroka was forced to leave his June 23 start after two innings when he was hit by a pitch in his right forearm. However, he showed no signs of any lingering issues on June 28 when he threw 6.1 innings against the New York Mets giving up just two runs.

According to PITCHf/x the newly named all-star brings to the table a repertoire of a sinker (93mph), slider (84mph), fastball (94mph) and a change up (81mph)

The all-star game goes July 9 from Progressive Park in Cleveland.