Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby left the team's scrimmage with approximately 20 minutes remaining on Saturday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan deferred to the NHL's directive on absent players when replying to question's about the forward.

"As the league has put forth these protocols with regard to these type of matters, we're not permitted to comment." Sullivan told reporters.

The NHL announced last week that teams would not be allowed to release information on coronavirus tests or injuries in the upcoming restarted season.