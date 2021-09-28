Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made it very clear on Tuesday that he's not interested in what Tyler Boyd had to say about the Steelers' 24-10 loss to his Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

During a Monday press availability, the 26-year-old wide receiver, who had a touchdown in the victory, said that it felt like the Steelers just quit.

"The last plays for them, they gave up," Boyd said. "You could see it. They had three drops in a row and for a team to see that is giving us more power. For a team to just lay down like that before the game is over. They portrayed it to the whole nation on TV with what they were about and how they gave up, so we just gotta take advantage."

The first question Tomlin took during his Tuesday availability was about Boyd and he quickly dispelled the notion that he gave any thought to a Bengals player's opinion on the Steelers.

“I don’t care about Tyler Boyd’s opinion regarding what transpired at any point in that game,” Tomlin said. “Like I said after the game, and it includes him, I tip my cap to that team and that organization for their performance and win. I proceed on to the next challenge. . . . He’s entitled to his opinion, but I don’t have to respond to it.”

The Steelers, losers of two straight after an opening week victory, visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.